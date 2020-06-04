NWI Management LP Makes New $37.29 Million Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,285,000. Boeing makes up 3.2% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $10.64 on Thursday, hitting $183.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,343,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,307,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.57. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

