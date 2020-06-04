NWI Management LP Sells 1,629,000 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

NWI Management LP reduced its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for 1.6% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NWI Management LP owned about 0.33% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,420 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 292,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.98. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

