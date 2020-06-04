NWI Management LP Sells 1,725,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

NWI Management LP lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725,000 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 0.9% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536,958. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

