NWI Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NWI Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.02. 177,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.62.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

