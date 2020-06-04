NWI Management LP Trims Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

NWI Management LP trimmed its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 294,000 shares during the period. Telephone & Data Systems comprises 1.1% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NWI Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.