Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 11,403 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.16. 13,259,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,909,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.