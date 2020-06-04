Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,440.62. 84,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,941. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,340.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,337.46. The company has a market cap of $983.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

