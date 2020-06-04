OAX Market Cap Hits $3.92 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. OAX has a market cap of $3.92 million and $1.15 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.12 or 0.04417627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010175 BTC.

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,316,000 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

