Observer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $4.72 million and $2.68 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,111,851,841 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

