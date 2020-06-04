OKCash (OK) One Day Volume Tops $6,655.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $6,655.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031560 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,765.72 or 0.99147719 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00074027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,185,065 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

