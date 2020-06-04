OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.42 or 0.04435794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

