Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.32 million and $973,374.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 132.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02008766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00178363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00124550 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

