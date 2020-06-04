Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,427 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,969,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 5,776,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,322,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

