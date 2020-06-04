Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.64 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.42 or 0.04435794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,595,116 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

