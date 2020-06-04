Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives $15.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.68. 15,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,533. The company has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 528.28%. Analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,813 shares in the company, valued at $621,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $45,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

