Paxos Standard Token Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00177695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00123931 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.