PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises about 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.56. 207,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,127. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 266.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

