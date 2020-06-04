PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

MA stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.01. 171,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.96. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.