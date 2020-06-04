Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.04. 9,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -89.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $35,094,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,822,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,020.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 283,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,101.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 229,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

