Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. 323,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,184,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

