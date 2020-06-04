PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 8,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $421,633.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 118,100 shares of company stock worth $265,078. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

