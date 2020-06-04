PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.16. 3,551,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

