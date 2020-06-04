Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 4.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $74.80. 2,526,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

