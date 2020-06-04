Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $1,438.83. 738,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,941. The company has a market capitalization of $984.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,340.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,337.46. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

