PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Cap of $141,488.33

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $141,488.33 and approximately $394.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00177695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00123931 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.