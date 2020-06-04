Point Break Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,000 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Teekay makes up approximately 0.4% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,813. The company has a market cap of $292.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $452.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.