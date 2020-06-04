Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Hits $3.94 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitbns. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00481394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,270,098 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Koinex, Binance, Bitbns, DDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

