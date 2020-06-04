Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 230.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

