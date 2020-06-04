Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $905,993.42 and $1.46 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00484169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003189 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

