Profile Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $68,891.50 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 84.2% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $68,891.50 and approximately $4,255.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031783 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008034 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,708.40 or 0.99065921 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.