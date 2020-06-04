Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.40

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 1086989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.63 million and a P/E ratio of -18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,101.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,751,513.30.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

