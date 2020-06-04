Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.27.

RPD traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $978,174. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 49,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 429,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

