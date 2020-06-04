RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. 2,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $463.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $28,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,208 shares of company stock worth $330,002. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

