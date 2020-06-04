Raymond James Increases Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.15

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.05 to C$1.15 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

WEF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,023. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

