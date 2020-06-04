Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

