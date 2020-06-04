Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2020 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

5/20/2020 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

5/19/2020 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

5/13/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – 8X8 had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8X8 stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 51,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Get 8x8 Inc alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 8x8 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8x8 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.