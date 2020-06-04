Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.