Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 768,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,912. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $56.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

