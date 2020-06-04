Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 17,201 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,186,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $193.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $381.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

