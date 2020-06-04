Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.36. 5,190,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

