Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.83. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

