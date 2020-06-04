Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $299.73. 572,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,056. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.