Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,294 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.90. 9,634,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,342,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

