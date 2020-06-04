Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $66.46. 3,711,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,531,484. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

