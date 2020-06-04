Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 4.72% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $239,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13,451.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,688 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 163.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,900,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

MCHI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 126,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,270. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

