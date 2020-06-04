Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,105 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 301,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

