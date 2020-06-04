Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.57. 176,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.18.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

