Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.31.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.04. 880,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,029. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.28 and a 200 day moving average of $275.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

