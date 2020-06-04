Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 12,780 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

