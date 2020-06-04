Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 17,796 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 72,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,032. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.